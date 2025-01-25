Ukraine Downs Two Russian Missiles, 46 Attack Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have shot down two Russian Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 46 drones since late Friday.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

From 19:00 on Friday, January 24, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea and 61 Shahed one-way attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types from Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.

As of 09:30 on Saturday, January 25, it has been confirmed that two Kh-59/69 missiles and 46 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were shot down over Odesa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Kirovohrad regions.

15 decoy drones disappeared from radar, causing no damage on the ground.

The downed UAVs inflicted damage in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Enterprises, institutions, apartment blocks, private houses, and vehicles were affected. The emergency response teams are eliminating the consequences of the attack, providing assistance to residents.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two multi-storey apartment blocks were damaged in Kyiv region as a result of a Russian drone attack on January 25.