Qatar, Grenada Sign Air Services Agreement

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the State of Grenada signed an air services agreement, allowing for the designated airlines of the two countries to operate unlimited and unrestricted traffic rights for both passenger and cargo flights, thereby enhancing cooperation ties particularly in air transportation.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani and Prime Minister of Grenada HE Dickon Mitchell, on the sidelines of the ongoing International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Facilitation Conference (FALC 2025) in Doha.

The pact was signed in the context of enhancing Qatar's connection with world countries through new air services agreements that allow for the national carrier to expand its network and fly to more destinations around the world.

Meeting after the signing ceremony, the two officials discussed bilateral relations in the areas of transportation, civil aviation, and ways to enhance them. They also discussed the latest developments in air transportation facilitation.