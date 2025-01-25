( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:35 AM EST - AGF Investments : Announced the January 2025 cash distributions for AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund*, AGF Total Return Fund* and AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF, which pay monthly distributions. Unitholders of record on January 31, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on February 6, 2025. AGF Investments Inc. shares T.B are trading down $0.06 at $11.24.

