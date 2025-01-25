Two Apartment Blocks Damaged In Drone Strike On Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two apartment blocks sustained damage from a Russian kamikaze drone attack on January 25.

The Kyiv Region Department reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

As of 8:05 on Saturday, January 25, damage was recorded to two apartment blocks in two districts. Nine apartments and six were affected.

In addition, a fire broke out at an enterprise premises on an area of ​​600 sq. m. Firefighters contained and put out the fire.

Russian loses another 1,650 in Ukraine over past day

The police have not yet received information about the victims.

Police response teams, CSI and bomb squads are working at the scene.

Law enforcers urge residents to proceed to shelters during air raid alerts, follow safety rules, and report suspicious items found on the ground to the 102 hotline.

As Ukrinform reported, a nine-storey residential building in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, was damaged in a Russian drone attack. The emergency team rescued three people from the fifth floor and two from the seventh, including two children.

Photo: National Police