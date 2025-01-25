Saudi Arabia's $600 Billion Investment Commitment To The U.S.

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

Saudi Mohammed bin Salman has pledged to invest at least $600 billion in the United States over the next four years. This commitment was made during a phone call with President Donald Trump, who had previously suggested that Saudi Arabia could be his first foreign destination if the kingdom agreed to purchase $500 billion worth of U.S. products. The two leaders discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation and regional stability, with a focus on economic and security issues. ([New York Post](

This substantial is part of Saudi Arabia's broader strategy to strengthen its economic ties with the U.S. and diversify its own economy. The kingdom has already invested over $770 billion in the U.S., and this new pledge underscores its intention to continue and expand this relationship. ([Bloomberg Law](

The specifics of the sectors or industries that will receive this investment have not been detailed. However, the commitment is expected to cover various areas, including trade, technology, and infrastructure, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to reduce the country's dependence on oil and develop public service sectors. ([Financial Times](

This development marks a significant shift in U.S.-Saudi relations, which had experienced tensions during President Joe Biden's administration. The renewed commitment to invest in the U.S. reflects a potential warming of ties between the two nations. ([New York Post](