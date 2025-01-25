Major Brands Pull Ads From Fuji TV Over Sex Scandal

(MENAFN- PRovoke) TOKYO - Dozens of major Japanese companies such as Nissan Motor, Toyota Motor, Shiseido, Seven & I Holding, and life insurer Meiji Yasuda have reportedly pulled their ads from Fuji TV after allegations arose that the tried to cover up a sex scandal involving one of its TV hosts, Masahiro Nakai.



One of Japan's best-known personalities, Nakai is a former member of the boy SMAP and a host at Fuji TV and other Japanese networks. Local have linked Nakai to an alleged sexual assault at a party that was reportedly arranged by one of Fuji TV's staff, according to AP News . Reportedly, Nakai was to have dinner with a Fuji TV executive and a woman, but the executive backed out, leaving him alone with her.



Local publication Shukan Bunshun reported in December that following the claims, a $578,000 settlement between Nakai and the victim was made. Nakai also made a statement on the settlement and reportedly called it“a trouble” while denying that he was violent in any way.



The scandal did not immediately cause concern until Fuji TV held a press conference last Friday where Koichi Minato, Fuji TV's president, apologized for the incident and for not disclosing the problem despite knowing of it six months prior. However, he defended his employees, saying that they had not done anything wrong. Minato added that the company would be launching an investigation but did not detail how that would take place.



In fact, Fuji TV reportedly only decided to publicly acknowledge the incident after one of its shareholders, Rising Sun Management, demanded a full investigation and appropriate action.



Since the press conference, sentiments of conversations about Fuji TV have plummeted from 17.6% positive and 28.2% negative to 6.5% positive and 40.1% negative, according to media intelligence firm CARMA.

Many of those sharing their reactions online are criticizing Fuji TV for the handling of the situation and calling for a shutdown. Some netizens are speculating whether these issues are specific to Fuji TV or more widespread, said CARMA.

Was downplaying the scandal its downfall?



According to Patricia Malay, general manager at Bud, when allegations like these surface, how a company reacts speaks volumes about its values.



“In this case, it seems there wasn't enough urgency or transparency in their response. A delay in acknowledging the issue and not clearly communicating how it's being addressed can come across as dismissive or self-serving, which ultimately damages trust,” she said.



She added that Fuji TV needed to act faster and with more empathy.



“The first step should always be to acknowledge the issue, both to recognize the gravity of the situation and to validate those affected. Beyond that, they could have been more transparent about their next steps-whether it was launching an independent investigation, reviewing internal practices, or addressing systemic gaps. And most importantly, showing empathy-not just in words but in clear, supportive actions-would have gone a long way,” she explained.



Adding to her point, Nitin Mantri, regional executive managing director for Asia-Pacific, WE and group CEO, Avian WE, said that when allegations like these arise, the biggest mistake is avoiding or downplaying them.



“People see through that, and it erodes trust. The right approach is to acknowledge the issue openly, show empathy for those affected, and commit to finding out what went wrong. Transparency and accountability backed by clear, visible actions are key,” he said.



He added that to rebuild trust, companies need to move beyond words and show real change, such as stricter policies, safer environments, and accountability at all levels.



“Trust takes time, but consistent actions rooted in integrity will ultimately make a difference. People don't expect perfection; they expect honesty and a genuine effort to do better,” he said.



Why the "wait and see" approach is risky



The question then is, can Fuji TV restore brand trust in them in time to reclaim advertisers? According to Wu Ying Ying, regional head of content and communications at Ninja Van, Fuji TV has seemingly adopted a“wait and see” approach and left the impression that they were hoping time would make the public forget.



“Yet, a scandal without resolution is like a sentence trailing off, with only commas where there should have been a definitive full-stop. To regain the trust of advertisers and the public, Fuji TV needs many things. But, above all, I think time is the key. People forget. News cycles are relentless. This is just one of many stories calling for attention,” she said



She added that perhaps Fuji TV was counting on this before the advertisers pulled out, one by one. But the problem is, they used "time" at the wrong time.



“Time can only help people forget after a scandal is resolved with a proper full-stop when the chapter is conclusively closed. Only then does time have the chance to heal the story,” she said.



She added that saying that, there is no right or wrong way to handle such situations.“None of us are part of Fuji TV; we don't know what's happening behind closed doors. And maybe, even within the company, people are also grappling with an incomplete puzzle,” she added.



Adding to her point, Malay said that to bounce back, Fuji TV needs to rebuild credibility by being upfront about what they're doing to address this, including structural reforms to prevent it from happening again.“Setting up independent oversight or a third-party review would signal seriousness,” she advised.



She added that beyond that, advertisers and the public want to see that they've learned from this.“It's not just about fixing policies; it's about shifting the culture and showing, through their actions, that they're committed to creating a safe, respectful workplace. Trust comes when people see lasting, tangible change,” she said.