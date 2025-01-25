Swiss Defence Minister Denies 'Chaotic' Handover

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Outgoing Swiss defence Viola Amherd says her succession is going to plan. "I don't see that the situation is chaotic", she said in an interview with Tamedia.

This content was published on January 24, 2025 - 09:57

Amherd explained that the rejection of several favourites was a personal decision that did not reflect the preferences of parliament. Her political party is prepared for the tried and tested election procedures.

Amherd acknowledged problems with the army procurement projects that have come under criticism.“But that doesn't mean that all projects have failed,” she emphasised.

In the case of reconnaissance drones, she had already had a review carried out three years ago to determine whether the project could be canceled.“Three years ago, I said: 'I've had enough now',” she said.

However, it was no longer possible to abandon the project due to the high investments that had already been made.

Auditors criticised drone project

Switzerland is currently procuring an unmanned and unarmed drone reconnaissance system. The purchase was approved by parliament in 2015. The six drones, including ground components, simulators and logistics, are being supplied by the Israeli company Elbit. Five drones have now arrived in Switzerland.

Completion of the project was planned for 2019, but has since been postponed to 2026. However, according to a report published by the Swiss Federal Audit Office on Wednesday, a system will then be delivered that does not meet all requirements.“The project is in crisis,” said auditors.

It found overly ambitious targets, inadequate planning and control and insufficient risk and quality management.

F-35 jets also delayed

Other armaments projects are also under pressure, including airspace surveillance and the procurement of the new F-35 jets, which will not be delivered for another three years. Nevertheless, the air force is still operational, said Amherd. Otherwise it would not have been possible to hold the World Economic Forum.

Looking back on her time in office, the defense minister expressed her satisfaction.“It was exciting, challenging and I had many opportunities to shape things, which I also used,” said Amherd.

