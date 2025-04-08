IPL 2025: GT Look To Keep Winning Momentum Intact Against RR

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 8 (IANS) After registering three back-to-back wins, Gujarat Titans will aim to continue their winning streak against Rajasthan Royals, who have a mixed start with two wins and as many losses, in match 23 of the IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Led by captain Shubman Gill, GT have arrived in their home after thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets while Sanju Samson-led RR trounced Punjab Kings by 50 runs.

The GT bowling unit is riding on the brilliance of pacer Mohammed Siraj and spinner Sai Kishore. Siraj, who produced career-best bowling figures of 4-17 in the IPL in the last match, is one of the most dependable new-ball bowlers this season.

Having picked up nine wickets in four matches, Siraj has moved to joint second in the Purple Cap race in the season. Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore also features joint-fourth in the list with eight wickets in four matches.

GT must be concerned about the form of star spinner Rashid Khan. The Afghan ace has taken just one wicket in four matches, conceding over 10 runs per over.

In the batting department, wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler along with Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford was instrumental in GT's last three wins and will be looking to carry on their fine form against Rajasthan bowler.

RR, on the other hand, will be bolstered by Yashasvi Jaiswal returning to form in their last match against Punjab Kings. The Rajasthan outfit need to focus on maintaining consistency in their batting. Barring skipper Samson's 66 and Dhruv Jurel's 70 in the opening game and Nitish Rana's 81 against CSK, no other batter managed to have an impressive run in the tournament so far.

On the bowling front, Sandeep Sharma has maintained consistency and the side will be hoping for Jofra Archer to maintain his scintillating form from the PBKS game, where he produced a match-winning spell of 3-25.

Archer, who had to endure tough outings against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders this season, has been instrumental in RR's recent upturn in form, following up his economical 1-13 against CSK with Saturday's Player of the Match performance against PBKS.

GT is dominating the head-to-head records between the two teams, winning five of the six encounters.

When: Wednesday, April 9

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 pm IST.

Live broadcast: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ashok Sharma, Jofra Archer.