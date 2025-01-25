Internshala Announces Annual College Rankings 2024

(MENAFN- Internshala) Recognises top colleges with outstanding internship records among 740 colleges PAN India

January 24, 2025, New Delhi: Internshala, India’s leading career-tech platform, has announced its Annual College Rankings for 2024 to honor colleges that have excelled in fostering a culture of internships in the past year. This year’s rankings recognise institutions that have enabled students to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry exposure through internships. The rankings span across four zones—North, South, East, and West, spotlighting the best-performing colleges in each region.



Paavai Engineering College, Tamil Nadu, secured the all India rank 1, for the fourth time in a row. The institute also was the South zone winner. Followed by Parul Polytechnic Institute, Vadodara, Gujarat at all India rank 2 and at West zone rank 1.



Additionally, Ramanujan College, New Delhi emerged as the zonal winner for north zone, and University of Engineering and Management, Kolkata was recognised as the zonal winner of East zone.



Over 740 colleges participated in this year’s rankings, with 11,000+ students securing internships across diverse domains. Companies such as Swiggy, PepsiCo, NoBroker, Times Internet, and Aditya Birla Capital were among the top recruiters, reflecting the robust internship culture promoted by these institutions.



In addition to recognising the best performers, Internshala also provided these colleges with exclusive college-specific insights into the overall performance of the colleges showcasing their strengths and to help them identify areas for improvement.



Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Internshala, commented "The Internshala Annual College Rankings celebrate colleges that have made exceptional efforts to prioritise internships as a vital part of their students' educational journeys. By helping students gain real-world experience, these institutions are shaping the workforce of tomorrow. The dedication of training and placement officers has been instrumental in achieving these milestones, enabling students to make informed career decisions and empowering companies to discover the best talent across India. I congratulate all the colleges featured in this year’s rankings."



Here’s what the winning colleges had to say —



Dr. Jatin Vaidya, Principal, Parul Polytechnic Institute said, “I am immensely proud of our institution securing All India Rank 2 in the Annual College Rankings 2024. Our journey with internships in 2024 has been instrumental in shaping our students’ careers by providing them with invaluable internship opportunities. This achievement reinforces our continuous commitment to developing industry-ready professionals and ensuring bright futures for our students."



Dr. B. Venkatesan, Internship Coordinator, Paavai Engineering College expressed, “We are thrilled to achieve All India Rank 1 in the Annual College Rankings! This milestone reflects the dedication of our students and the faculty. As the internship coordinator of Paavai Engineering College, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Internshala for empowering our students with diverse opportunities and equipping them with real-world skills. This has helped bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations, fostering career growth and confidence in our students. This recognition inspires us to continue leveraging the platform’s resources for holistic student development and further excellence in internships. ”





