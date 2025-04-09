403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NISAU And British Council Launch India-Wide Inspiration & Opportunity Drive For Aspiring Global Students
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 9 April 2025 - The National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU), in collaboration with the British Council in India, proudly announces the launch of Achievers Dialogues 2025, a bold and transformational student outreach initiative designed to empower India's next generation of global talent.
Taking place this April across seven major Indian cities - Pune, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi, and Kochi - the Dialogues will bring together leading UK universities, global achievers, career coaches, and inspirational young role models who've studied abroad and now thrive at leading national and international organisations.
The Ultimate Launchpad for India's Global Aspirants
Achievers Dialogues 2025 is not just another education fair - it is a one-of-a-kind career and life-transforming experience that will:
Inspire students through real-life stories of Indian achievers who studied overseas and are now changing the world.
Connect attendees with admissions teams from over 30 leading UK universities offering on-the-spot admissions, special scholarships, and application fee waivers that in some instances are only available at the event.
Equip students with practical skills through workshops on personal branding, CV building, communication, and global employability.
Offer one-on-one mentorship and career guidance from alumni and industry experts.
Provide hands-on UK visa and admissions support to simplify the application process.
"India's young population holds extraordinary promise. Achievers Dialogues isn't just about studying abroad. It's about sparking belief, ambition, and global confidence in students - and giving them the tools to build lives of impact, wherever they go” said Sanam Arora, Founder and Chair of NISAU.“This is where ambition meets access - turning potential into power, and students into global changemakers.”
Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council said,“At the British Council, we are committed to supporting young people in India to realise their aspirations and unlock global opportunities through education. The Achievers Dialogues 2025 is a powerful platform that not only showcases the best of UK education but also connects students with real stories, expert guidance, and transformative possibilities. We are proud to partner with NISAU on this initiative, which will reach a range of cities across India, and reflects our shared vision of empowering the next generation of global leaders and changemakers”.
Taking place this April across seven major Indian cities - Pune, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi, and Kochi - the Dialogues will bring together leading UK universities, global achievers, career coaches, and inspirational young role models who've studied abroad and now thrive at leading national and international organisations.
The Ultimate Launchpad for India's Global Aspirants
Achievers Dialogues 2025 is not just another education fair - it is a one-of-a-kind career and life-transforming experience that will:
Inspire students through real-life stories of Indian achievers who studied overseas and are now changing the world.
Connect attendees with admissions teams from over 30 leading UK universities offering on-the-spot admissions, special scholarships, and application fee waivers that in some instances are only available at the event.
Equip students with practical skills through workshops on personal branding, CV building, communication, and global employability.
Offer one-on-one mentorship and career guidance from alumni and industry experts.
Provide hands-on UK visa and admissions support to simplify the application process.
"India's young population holds extraordinary promise. Achievers Dialogues isn't just about studying abroad. It's about sparking belief, ambition, and global confidence in students - and giving them the tools to build lives of impact, wherever they go” said Sanam Arora, Founder and Chair of NISAU.“This is where ambition meets access - turning potential into power, and students into global changemakers.”
Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council said,“At the British Council, we are committed to supporting young people in India to realise their aspirations and unlock global opportunities through education. The Achievers Dialogues 2025 is a powerful platform that not only showcases the best of UK education but also connects students with real stories, expert guidance, and transformative possibilities. We are proud to partner with NISAU on this initiative, which will reach a range of cities across India, and reflects our shared vision of empowering the next generation of global leaders and changemakers”.
Company :-MSL Group
User :- Adarsh Mishra
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment