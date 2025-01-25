U.S. Senate Confirms Hegseth As Defense Sec.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as President Donald Trump's defense secretary late Friday amid fierce opposition from Democrats and even some Republicans.

Three Republicans joined all the democrats in objection to the naming of Hegseth in a 50-50- vote at the Senate.

However, Hegseth, a former Fox News host, was confirmed as the new U.S. Administration's defense secretary when Vice President JD Vance came to the chamber to break the tie in his capacity as president of the Senate.

It was only the second time in U.S. history a cabinet candidate needed a tie-break to be confirmed. The first was also a Trump nominee, Betsy DeVos, who became secretary of education in 2017. (end)

