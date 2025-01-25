J&K Skipper Rues Umpire's Not Out Calls: 'Been Going On For Years'

The 40-year-old Dogra, a veteran of 140 first-class games who is playing his last season in domestic cricket, lamented that it“has been going on for years now”.

On the second day, ICC elite panel discard Sundaram Ravi couldn't hear a loud nick off Shreyas Iyer's edge when it was heard by one and all and later shown on replays.

Then he adjudged Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane caught behind and the batter had crossed the boundary ropes when he was called back again. Ravi ruled Umar Nazir's delivery as a no-ball but this time there was no replay to corroborate his call.

“What to say. This has been going on for years and there's nothing much that we can do about it. Umpires are human after all and can make mistakes. But had they been a bit more attentive, it would have been fun,” Dogra, a former Himachal Pradesh legend, told reporters after the end of day's play.

“But it's part and parcel of the game. That's why they got DRS. It would have been a good experience to have DRS here, but we can't control it since there are 10-15 games happening simultaneously. So, it does not make any difference.”

Struggling 101 for 7 in their second innings, Mumbai rode on Shardul Thakur's (113 not out) unbeaten hundred to take their lead to 188 runs by the end of seconds day's play.

The J&K skipper was all praise for Thakur's effort.

Dogra believes that if the target stays within 250-run mark, there is match in hand.

“You have to be patient. Still the wicket is playing out well, they are 188 runs ahead. We will have to bat well and I am hopeful. We scored 200 in the last innings and the wicket is getting better, so there's hope,” he said.

J&K v Mumbai: Day 2 Report

Shardul Thakur's second first-class hundred brought the Ranji Trophy defending champions back from the brink in their Elite Group A clash against J&K at MCA BKC Ground in Mumbai on Friday.

Having conceded a huge 86-run lead in the first innings, Mumbai were staring at a huge defeat after being reduced to 101/7 in the second innings before Thakur and Tanush Kotian put on a match-turning 173-run unbeaten stand for the eighth wicket to turn the tables on J&K.

Mumbai recovered to 274/7 in 67 overs at stumps on Day 2, ahead by 188 runs with Thakur unbeaten on 113, having stroked 17 fours in his 119-ball knock. At the other end, Kotian played the supporting role to perfection, with a resolute 58 not out off 119 balls.

J&K's athleticism on the field and persistence from their bowlers overshadowed some howlers from the umpires - Shreyas Iyer (17) was caught behind off Nazir but was not given out by the umpire S Ravi, while Ajinkya Rahane (16) had to be called back from the pavilion.

Brief scores:

Mumbai 120 & 274/7 in 67 overs (Shardul Thakur 113 not out, Tanush Kotian 58 not out; Auqib Nabi 3/69) lead J&K 206 (Shubham Khajuria 53, Abid Mushtaq 44; Shardul Thakur 2/39, Mohit Avasthi 5/52, Shams Mulani 2/61) by 188 runs.

