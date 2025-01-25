Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia Region 191 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 24, Russian struck 13 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region 191 times.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, the occupiers launched 191 strikes on 13 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region,” Fedorov wrote.

The enemy launched three air strikes on Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka and Shcherbaky.

As many as 88 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske.

Four MLRS attacks were directed at Yurkivka, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

The Russian army also carried out 96 artillery attacks on Lobkove, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Olhivske and Novodarivka.

There were 110 reports of damage to residential buildings, infrastructure, and cars. There have been no reports of civilian injuries.

As Ukrinform reported, Zaporizhzhia has restored electricity to residents of the Shevchenkivskyi district, whose homes had been disconnected following a Russian strike on January 23.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA