Enemy Shells Nikopol District, Damaging Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 25, Russian invaders shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery, damaging infrastructure and power lines.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy fired at Nikopol and the Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities with heavy artillery. They fired almost a dozen shells,” Lysak wrote.

Apartment building damaged, production facility ablaze after drone attack inregion

Infrastructure and power lines were damaged. There have been no reported casualties.

He added that a unit of the Air Command East destroyed an enemy UAV over the region at night.

As Ukrinform reported, the day before in the Sumy region, the Russian military attacked civilian cars with drones, injuring three people.

Illustrative photo