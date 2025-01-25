Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Jan 25 (KUNA) --
1969 -- Bomb explosions took place at Kuwait National Assembly, house of Interior and Defense Minister sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, and Ministry of Interior building. Twenty-one Kuwaiti nationals and a Palestinian man were arrested. They were members of the Gulf Liberation Front, an offshoot of the Arab Nationalist movement.
1984 -- Mohammad Al-Nashmi, a renowned actor, passed away at age of 57.
1991 -- Island of Qarouh was the first Kuwaiti land to be liberated by the US-led coalition from the Iraqi occupation. Flag of Kuwait was hoisted on the island to mark its liberation.
2002 -- The National Assembly (parliament) passed a draft proposal increasing the capital of the Kuwait Credit Bank (KCB), thus providing much needed liquidity to fund house construction loans.
2023 -- Ministry of Oil announced that Kuwait University Faculty of Law Professor Dr. Nasser Al-Rasheed had won the post of legal consultant at the OPEC. (end)
