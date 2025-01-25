Mohammed Bin Rashid Library & Al Wasl University To Host Inaugural International Conference On Library And Information Sciences

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 24 January 2025:

In cooperation with Al Wasl University, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will host the inaugural International on Library and Information Sciences, organised under the theme“Library and Information Sciences in the Academic Map: Between the Challenges of Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences.” With the slogan“The Future of Knowledge Workers,” the conference will take place on 29 and 30 January at the library's main theatre.

The event aims to contribute to the future of library and information sciences by addressing rapid developments in this field. The conference will bring together an elite group of experts, academics, and professionals to discuss innovative solutions and share ideas on navigating the challenges of digital transformation and enhancing the efficiency of workers in this vital sector.

Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, emphasised:“Since its establishment, the library has been committed to being a platform for the sustainability of public libraries by organising and hosting local, regional, and international conferences. These conferences play a key role in generating recommendations to help libraries and the information sector adapt to the rapid advancements in AI technologies.”

AlMazrooei continued:“The inaugural International Conference on Library and Information Sciences is an extension of our vision. It serves as a unique platform that brings together experts, researchers, and decision-makers to develop practical recommendations for shaping the future of the library and information sector. The conference will also help create a flexible and evolving vision that supports initiatives promoting the role of knowledge in our societies, addressing challenges posed by AI technologies in this sector.”

Prof. Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Abdulrahman, Chancellor of Al Wasl University, stated:“Organising this conference responds to the urgent need to manage the vast amounts of information and AI technologies that exist today. It also highlights the importance of sustainability and knowledge dissemination, particularly in library and information sciences. This event aligns with the UAE leadership's futuristic vision to leverage AI technologies for promoting knowledge, information management, and big data, benefiting both library professionals and the wider community.”

In its inaugural edition, the conference aims to promote the use of AI and data science in library and information programs, explore strategies for their integration, and review best practices for using AI in library science education. The conference will welcome representatives from renowned institutions across the UAE, including the National Library and Archives in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Public Libraries, Juma Al Majid Center for Culture and Heritage, and the Emirates Library and Information Association.

The conference will address four main topics: Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in Library and Information Programs and Institutions, Employing Artificial Intelligence Applications and Data Science in Academic Programs for Library and Information Sciences, Employing Artificial Intelligence Applications and Data Science Foundations in Library and Information Institutions, and Professional Implications of Activating the Role of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in Library and Information Programs and Institutions. Those interested to attend the conference may register and attend for free by visiting the following link:

Follow the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and Al Wasl University's social media platforms for more details on the conference agenda.