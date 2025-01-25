While Trump Dithers, US Lawmakers Push 100% Tariff On China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) United States bipartisan lawmakers have introduced a bill that would revoke China's Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR), previously known as Most Favoured Nation (MFN) trade status , and impose a 100% tariff on a wide range of Chinese goods.

Republican John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, last November introduced the Restoring Trade Fairness Act , which, if enacted, would revoke China's PNTR.

On January 23, he announced that the proposed Act has become a bipartisan bill as Democrat lawmaker Tom Suozzi will help promote it.

Moolenaar's announcement came after newly-inaugurated US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 20 directing the Secretary of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative to assess legislative proposals regarding China's PNTR.

On the campaign trail, Trump had vowed to slap a 60% tariff on all Chinese goods but he has hesitated to impose the sweeping tax since being inaugurated on January 20.

“The bipartisan consensus that both parties recognize the need to reset our economic relationship with China is a big win for our nation and the Select Committee,” Moolenaar said.

“Building on the tariff measures across three successive administrations, and in alignment with President Trump's leadership through his new executive order, the Restoring Trade Fairness Act takes decisive action.”

According to the proposed Act, a wide range of Chinese products will face a 100% tariff. They include chemicals, drugs, nuclear reactors and parts, steam turbines and parts, agricultural and construction equipment, industrial robots, motors and engines, unmanned aircraft, consumer electronic products and weapons. Other products will face a 35% tariff.

If the Act is passed and enacted, tariff hikes will be fully implemented in five years. Two years after the enactment, 25% of the total duty increase shall apply. Four years after the enactment, 50% of the total duty increase shall apply.