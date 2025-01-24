ITG Brands And 2ONE Labs Agree To Resolve Litigation Over Zonetm Premium Nicotine Pouches

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ITG Brands today announced the company has signed a binding term sheet with 2ONE Labs and Performance Plus Marketing Inc. to settle and resolve ongoing litigation regarding zoneTM premium nicotine pouches. Both parties have agreed to stay the litigation for 30 days to finalize the settlement agreement.

As part of this agreement, plaintiffs have agreed not to enforce the terms of the preliminary injunction or related court orders, which remain stayed and have not gone into effect. ITG Brands and its affiliates, wholesalers, and retailers can continue manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing zoneTM and related materials, including those bearing the bullseye mark, without any changes or interruptions during this process.

"Our commitment to this resolution reflects our focus on moving forward and continuing to deliver high-quality products to legal adult consumers," said Kim Reed, President and CEO at ITG Brands. "As a responsible manufacturer, we have always acted with integrity and in accordance with the law, and we are pleased to move toward resolving this matter to ensure continuity for our customers and partners."

This agreement reflects ITG Brands' commitment to resolving challenges efficiently while ensuring operational continuity. The company remains focused on maintaining strong relationships with its customers and partners throughout this process to continue delivering the high-quality products legal adult consumers have come to expect.

About ITG Brands

ITG Brands is the third-largest company in its sector in the U.S. and a member of the globally recognized Imperial Brands PLC family. It is a part of a rich heritage of winning in the marketplace through forward thinking and operational integrity. For more information, visit itgbrands .

About zone TM :

zoneTM, the latest innovation from ITG Brands, is the next generation of nicotine pouches that delivers a superior tobacco-free experience and outperforms competitive products where it matters most. Available in 6mg and 9mg strengths and 7 flavors, zoneTM pouches are made with top shelf ingredients and high-quality materials to provide extra soft comfort, longer-lasting flavor, and immediate nicotine intensity. zoneTM pouches are carefully crafted and designed to meet the needs of adult nicotine consumers, providing the best experience from the first pouch to the last.

For more information, visit zonepouches .

Media Contact:

Lucas Seiler, Director of External Communications

[email protected] , 336-707-1802

1 The agreement does not imply any admission of liability or wrongdoing by either party.

SOURCE ITG Brands, LLC

