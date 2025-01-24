UK Announces Landmark Deal To Upgrade Submarine Fleet

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- The UK Defence Secretary John Healey announced a contract, worth approximately GBP nine billion (USD 11 billion), with Rolls-Royce Submarines (Ltd) to bolster support to the Royal Navy's fleet of nuclear submarines, and boost national security and economic growth.

Creating more than 1,000 jobs in the UK and safeguarding 4,000 other roles, the eight-year contract - dubbed 'Unity,' will deliver on the government's Plan for Change, a statement from the of Defence quoted Secretary Healey as saying during a visit to Rolls-Royce's nuclear reactor production facility in Derby.

"As part of our national endeavour to maintain a continuous at-sea deterrent, this agreement will help streamline decision-making and foster the kind of close partnership between industry and government that is essential to our success.

"This investment in Britain's defence will deliver a long-term boost to British business, jobs and national security.

"In line with our Plan for Change, this deal with Rolls-Royce, a historic British success-story, will support high-skilled UK jobs who equip the thousands of submariners that keep us all safe.

"We are showing defence can be an engine for growth, while also driving better value for taxpayer money," he added.

"National security is a foundation of our government's plan for change, and this is a clear demonstration of our commitment to the UK's nuclear deterrent, which is our ultimate insurance policy in a more dangerous world.--

"The agreement will also help streamline decision-making and foster close partnership with industry, supporting the aims of the new Defence Industrial Strategy," Secretary Healey added. (end)

