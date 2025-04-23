403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tensions Intensify in UK Parliament Over Israel, Palestine Conflict
(MENAFN) A heated and combative discussion unfolded during a British parliamentary investigation into the Israel-Palestine situation on Tuesday.
The inquiry, centered on the UK government's handling of the ongoing hostilities, became particularly contentious when a legal advocate for Israel engaged in a sharp debate with prominent Members of Parliament regarding the war in Gaza and Israel’s conduct toward Palestinians.
Natasha Hausdorff, who serves as the director of UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), appeared before the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, which is currently examining Britain's response to the conflict.
The atmosphere in the room grew strained as committee members questioned her views and statements.
The hearing, aired live, quickly escalated in intensity, especially during an exchange between Hausdorff and Labour MP Emily Thornberry, who led the session.
Thornberry persistently urged Hausdorff to articulate what a “positive future” might entail for those living in Gaza and the West Bank.
In reply, Hausdorff asserted that Israel holds rightful control over the West Bank and East Jerusalem—areas that are officially considered occupied Palestinian territories by the United Nations, the International Court of Justice, and the UK government.
Hausdorff went on to reject the legitimacy of international legal bodies, stating bluntly, “They could not be trusted.”
Thornberry pressed further, questioning Hausdorff: "It's not the Israeli government's position that Israel's border goes from the river to the sea?"
Her inquiry underscored the growing tension and the polarized nature of the discussion.
The inquiry, centered on the UK government's handling of the ongoing hostilities, became particularly contentious when a legal advocate for Israel engaged in a sharp debate with prominent Members of Parliament regarding the war in Gaza and Israel’s conduct toward Palestinians.
Natasha Hausdorff, who serves as the director of UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), appeared before the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, which is currently examining Britain's response to the conflict.
The atmosphere in the room grew strained as committee members questioned her views and statements.
The hearing, aired live, quickly escalated in intensity, especially during an exchange between Hausdorff and Labour MP Emily Thornberry, who led the session.
Thornberry persistently urged Hausdorff to articulate what a “positive future” might entail for those living in Gaza and the West Bank.
In reply, Hausdorff asserted that Israel holds rightful control over the West Bank and East Jerusalem—areas that are officially considered occupied Palestinian territories by the United Nations, the International Court of Justice, and the UK government.
Hausdorff went on to reject the legitimacy of international legal bodies, stating bluntly, “They could not be trusted.”
Thornberry pressed further, questioning Hausdorff: "It's not the Israeli government's position that Israel's border goes from the river to the sea?"
Her inquiry underscored the growing tension and the polarized nature of the discussion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment