Gaza Endures Relentless Israeli Strikes Amid Humanitarian Collapse, Stalled Ceasefire Talks

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Israeli military campaign in Gaza shows no signs of abating, with ongoing bombardments and a blockade that has blocked humanitarian aid for more than 50 consecutive days. The worsening crisis has pushed the enclave to the brink of total collapse.

According to official Palestinian sources, the war-launched in October 2023-has so far killed over 51,000 people and injured around 117,000, with more than 11,000 still missing, most of them women and children.

On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes targeted the Jabalia al-Nazla Municipality in northern Gaza, destroying one of the territory's last remaining sets of heavy machinery and igniting a massive fire. The facility was vital to emergency response and reconstruction efforts, which are now further hampered.

Meanwhile, Gaza's Ministry of Health reported 26 new fatalities and 60 injuries within the past 24 hours. Rescue efforts remain stalled as continued strikes make it nearly impossible for teams to reach those trapped beneath the rubble. Since Israel resumed its offensive on 18 March, at least 1,890 Palestinians have been killed and 4,950 injured.

Efforts to revive ceasefire negotiations are ongoing but fraught with complications. Mediators from Qatar and Egypt have reportedly tabled a proposal that includes a 5–7 year truce and a prisoner exchange deal-whereby Hamas would release all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Discussions are still underway, a senior Palestinian official told the BBC.

A Hamas delegation, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, departed Doha for Cairo on Tuesday to consider“new ideas” with Egyptian counterparts, according to AFP.

In Israel, the Security Cabinet convened an emergency session to discuss the impasse. The current right-wing government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, is reportedly leaning toward intensified military pressure to extract concessions from Hamas. As reported by Israel Hayom, many in Netanyahu's Likud party believe a decisive military blow is the only way to secure the captives' release.

Adding to political tensions, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Israeli broadcaster Kan that a tunnel once cited as a cross-border threat into Egypt was merely a shallow canal, only one meter deep. Gallant acknowledged the false claim was aimed at derailing previous ceasefire talks.

The humanitarian outlook in Gaza continues to deteriorate. Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), described the conditions as“the worst since the war began.” Speaking in Geneva, Laerke warned that Gaza is on the verge of total catastrophe.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health also raised alarm over Israel's ban on the entry of polio vaccines for more than 40 days. This endangers the lives of over 600,000 children, who now face the risk of permanent paralysis. The ministry added that the lack of clean water, proper nutrition, and medical supplies is pushing the territory's healthcare system toward collapse.

Meanwhile, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani arrived in Washington for meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. According to Axios, talks are expected to center on the stalled ceasefire process and the rapidly deteriorating situation on the ground in Gaza.