Kremlin specifies terms for discussions with Kiev
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has stated that any future negotiations between Russia and Ukraine regarding the ongoing conflict hinge on Kiev removing its official ban on talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed the issue on Tuesday, following a recent offer by Putin to consider halting strikes on civilian infrastructure, provided there could be direct bilateral discussions.
The offer from the Russian president came after Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky suggested a possible pause in long-range attacks on civilian targets by both nations. However, Peskov pointed out that Ukraine’s own decree prohibiting talks with Putin remains a key obstacle.
“If the Ukrainian side is truly open to dialogue, then steps need to be taken to legally remove these barriers,” Peskov told reporters.
He emphasized that Russia’s proposal was a clear indication of its willingness to pursue a diplomatic solution. However, he noted that Ukraine has not made any move to lift its ban, which was enacted by Zelensky in October 2022. That decree prohibits any negotiations with Russia as long as Putin remains in power.
Zelensky has consistently expressed deep mistrust toward the Russian president, accusing Moscow of insincerity and manipulation. On Monday, Putin claimed Zelensky dismissed Russia’s offer for a temporary Easter ceasefire as a publicity stunt, only agreeing after being advised by international allies to avoid bad optics.
The Kremlin continues to call for Ukraine to take formal steps toward enabling direct talks if it genuinely seeks a diplomatic path forward.
