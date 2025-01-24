Sudanese Army Recapture General Command HQ

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- The Sudanese claimed a major victory against the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF), saying they were able to break the siege on the General Command HQ in central Khartoum on Friday.

In synchronization with the breaking of the 21-month-long siege, the regular repelled an offensive by the RSF from Omdurman city, northwest Khartoum, and an attack on Al-Fasher city, the provincial capital of the western North Darfur State.

Announcing the victory against "the militia", the Military Spokesperson said in a statement that the army continues bombarding the sites of the militia in Khartoum Bahri (Khartoum North), Omdurman and Shambat city. (end)

