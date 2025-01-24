Brandon Buzarde Joins Bayardo Safety As Chief Development Officer And Veralink Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brandon BuzardeHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Exciting Announcement: Brandon Buzarde Joins Bayardo Safety as Chief Development Officerand Veralink ExpansionWe are thrilled to announce that Brandon Buzarde has officially stepped into the role of ChiefDevelopment Officer at Bayardo Safety tasked with ambitious growth as well as Veralink'sexpansion into the global marketplace!! Over the past year, Brandon has been behind thescenes force behind the success of both companies, contributing to an impressive 40% year--over-year growth at Bayardo Safety and while retooling revenue models at Veralink, a cutting--edge credential management tracking platform.His expertise will be instrumental in assisting with continued revenue growth, M & efforts,expanding operations at Bayardo Safety and ensuring the widespread deployment of Veralinkto meet the needs of our clients.Brandon's leadership and vision align perfectly with Bayardo Safety's and Veralink's mission tobe the number one worker credentialing and compliance management service provider withinthe energy sector. His known ability to innovate and execute has already made a significantimpact, and we are excited to see how he will continue to shape the future of our businesses.As Brandon puts it:“Success is not just about growth; it's about creating lasting value, empowering teams, anddriving innovation to meet the evolving needs of our clients. I love what I do, which is essentiallyproving that sales solve problems”A Message from Chris Bayardo:Reflecting on the company's journey, Chris Bayardo, the owner of Bayardo Safety, shared hisThoughts on this pivotal moment:“Over the past seven years, Bayardo Safety has grown from a vision into a thriving businessdriven by hard work, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. As we enter this next phaseof growth, it's clear that high-horsepower talent like Brandon is exactly what we need to reachthe next level. He has been involved with Bayardo Safety and Veralink prior and has been a friendfor 30 years. His acceptance of a dedicated executive function couldn't have come at a bettertime. Multiple industries are aware that when Brandon is leading, unparalleled growth follows.And fast!Future Goals for Bayardo Safety and Veralink● Sustained Growth: Building on our 40% YOY growth, we aim to expand ourmarket presence and continue delivering exceptional results for our clients withexciting expansion plans in which we will leverage Brandon's M&A; knowledge withour market intelligence● Innovation in Credentialing and Compliance: We will enhance our offerings,including Veralink, to simplify compliance management and credential trackingThe goal for companies in the energy sector and beyond iswidespread brand recognition.● Operational Expansion: By leveraging Brandon's expertise, we plan to expand ouroperations, strengthen our position as a leader in the industry, and replicateblueprints for key markets of interest.● Customer-Centric Solutions: We remain committed to providing tailoredsolutions that meet the unique needs of our clients, ensuring their complianceand safety goals are met. We are customer service-centric and will continue tostrive for excellence above all else.● Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships: As industries evolve, we aim to adoptsustainable practices and form strategic partnerships to drive long-termsuccess. Bolt-on services with community impact is a top priorityWe are excited about the future and look forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutionsthat empower our clients and drive industry excellence.Here's to a bright future ahead!

