Bayardo Safety
Brandon Buzarde joins Bayardo Safety/Veralink Leadership Team
Credential Management Software
Safety and technology company accelerates growth plan by hiring a top-tier sales executive.
Success is not just about growth; it's about creating lasting value, empowering teams, and
driving innovation to meet the evolving needs of our clients. I love proving that sales solve problems”
- Brandon BuzardeHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Exciting Announcement: Brandon Buzarde Joins Bayardo Safety as Chief Development Officer
and Veralink Expansion
We are thrilled to announce that Brandon Buzarde has officially stepped into the role of Chief
Development Officer at Bayardo Safety tasked with ambitious growth as well as Veralink's
expansion into the global marketplace!! Over the past year, Brandon has been behind the
scenes force behind the success of both companies, contributing to an impressive 40% year--
over-year growth at Bayardo Safety and while retooling revenue models at Veralink, a cutting--
edge credential management tracking platform.
His expertise will be instrumental in assisting with continued revenue growth, M & efforts,
expanding operations at Bayardo Safety and ensuring the widespread deployment of Veralink
to meet the needs of our clients.
Brandon's leadership and vision align perfectly with Bayardo Safety's and Veralink's mission to
be the number one worker credentialing and compliance management service provider within
the energy sector. His known ability to innovate and execute has already made a significant
impact, and we are excited to see how he will continue to shape the future of our businesses.
As Brandon puts it:
“Success is not just about growth; it's about creating lasting value, empowering teams, and
driving innovation to meet the evolving needs of our clients. I love what I do, which is essentially
proving that sales solve problems”
A Message from Chris Bayardo:
Reflecting on the company's journey, Chris Bayardo, the owner of Bayardo Safety, shared his
Thoughts on this pivotal moment:
“Over the past seven years, Bayardo Safety has grown from a vision into a thriving business
driven by hard work, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. As we enter this next phase
of growth, it's clear that high-horsepower talent like Brandon is exactly what we need to reach
the next level. He has been involved with Bayardo Safety and Veralink prior and has been a friend
for 30 years. His acceptance of a dedicated executive function couldn't have come at a better
time. Multiple industries are aware that when Brandon is leading, unparalleled growth follows.
And fast!
Future Goals for Bayardo Safety and Veralink
● Sustained Growth: Building on our 40% YOY growth, we aim to expand our
market presence and continue delivering exceptional results for our clients with
exciting expansion plans in which we will leverage Brandon's M&A; knowledge with
our market intelligence
● Innovation in Credentialing and Compliance: We will enhance our offerings,
including Veralink, to simplify compliance management and credential tracking
The goal for companies in the energy sector and beyond is
widespread brand recognition.
● Operational Expansion: By leveraging Brandon's expertise, we plan to expand our
operations, strengthen our position as a leader in the industry, and replicate
blueprints for key markets of interest.
● Customer-Centric Solutions: We remain committed to providing tailored
solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients, ensuring their compliance
and safety goals are met. We are customer service-centric and will continue to
strive for excellence above all else.
● Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships: As industries evolve, we aim to adopt
sustainable practices and form strategic partnerships to drive long-term
success. Bolt-on services with community impact is a top priority
We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutions
that empower our clients and drive industry excellence.
Here's to a bright future ahead!
Chris Bayardo
Bayardo Safety, LLC
