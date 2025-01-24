Pakistan, Azerbaijan Vow To Cement Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Azerbaijan vow to cement bilateral ties during a meeting between Prime Shehbaz Sharif and visiting Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Industry, Vugar Mustafayev here in Islamabad on Friday.

According to the PM House, during the meeting, both sides expressed shared commitment to strengthen and diversify relations. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, particularly in trade, energy, and defense sectors.

Meanwhile, the 8th Session of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Commission concluded successfully in Islamabad by reaffirming commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across a wide range of sectors, including trade, defense, energy, ICT, agriculture, transport, health, education, and more.

Azerbaijan remains firmly dedicated to advancing this strategic relationship, confident that together, it will open new opportunities for mutual growth and regional stability, Mustafayev noted.

The two governments also committed to facilitating cooperation on establishing an Advance Electronic Data Interchange. On defense, both parties agreed to expedite the signing of a MoU on defense industry collaboration and enhance joint production and sale of defense hardware. (end)

