Plume Network Unlocks Cross-Chain RWA Yields Through Skylink Across 16 Networks, Including Solana, Movement, And Injective

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Network, the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain, announced today a major expansion of its cross-chain ecosystem with the planned deployment of SkyLink across 16 blockchain networks. This development comes at a crucial time as Real World Assets (RWAs) have doubled in total onchain value in the past year to almost $17 billion, emerging as one of the fastest-growing sectors in Web3.

Plume Network's SkyLink, an interoperability solution for secure, cross-chain RWA yield distribution, will launch with an initial cohort of networks including Solana, Movement, Injective, Omni Network, Zircuit, Ape Chain, Core, Polyhedra, Gravity by Galxe, Merlin, Xion, Rome, Echelon, D3, Hemi, and Memento .

Users on these networks now have permissionless access to institutional-grade RWA yields, streamed directly to their wallets via SkyLink's mirrored YieldTokens. The solution leverages LayerZero's SyncPools for seamless omnichain functionality.

Notably, the mirrored tokens introduced by SkyLink ensure that total value locked (TVL) remains securely on the original chain, maintaining liquidity and bolstering the value of each network.

"The growth of the RWA sector depends on the collaborative efforts of diverse blockchain ecosystems, each contributing unique strengths to build a robust cross-chain infrastructure," said Teddy Pornprinya, Co-founder of Plume Network. "By aligning with these networks, we're establishing the foundation for an interoperable RWA landscape where institutional-grade yields are easily accessible across any chain or rollup."

With traditional markets worth over $100 trillion in commodities, bonds, and stocks representing an enormous tokenization opportunity, this expansion addresses a key market need: while RWA tokenization has shown remarkable growth, the ability to distribute yields across different blockchain ecosystems has remained fragmented.

SkyLink's integration with LayerZero enables unified pools with cross-chain mint and burn functions, allowing seamless issuance and redemption of YieldTokens across multiple chains while preserving Plume's asset custody and compliance infrastructure.

The integration enables:



Continuous yield streaming across any supported blockchain network

Permissionless access to institutional-grade RWA yields

Native composability for yield-bearing tokens across DeFi applications Unified compliance and security standards across all chains

"Looking ahead to 2025, we believe multi-chain interoperability will be crucial in unlocking the next phase of RWA adoption," added Jason Meng, Head of Business Development at Plume Network. "Our goal is to make Plume the hub for cross-chain RWAfi yield distribution, supporting the growing demand for real world asset exposure in DeFi. We are actively seeking to integrate new networks to expand this ecosystem further."

About Plume

Plume Network is the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for Real World Asset Finance (RWAfi), enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets. With 180+ projects building on the network, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume simplifies asset onboarding and enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for native crypto users.

