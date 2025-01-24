Hong Kong Wraps Up Valuable Participation At WEF Annual Meeting Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Date
1/24/2025 2:30:49 PM
(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
HONG KONG SAR -
Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2025 - financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Paul Chan, wrapped up his participation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland (January 23) with a flurry of thematic meetings, panel discussions and high-level exchanges with global political, business and financial leaders.
As a panelist for a discussion session titled "Stemming Financial Fragmentation", Mr Chan noted that while geopolitics may subject regional and global financial markets to greater volatility, Hong Kong boasts a robust financial system and strong buffer, maintains a free and open business environment, and steadfastly upholds the linked exchange rate system.
MENAFN24012025003551001712ID1109126974
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.