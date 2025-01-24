Hong Kong Wraps Up Valuable Participation At WEF Annual Meeting Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2025 - Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Paul Chan, wrapped up his participation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland (January 23) with a flurry of thematic meetings, panel discussions and high-level exchanges with global political, business and financial leaders.



As a panelist for a discussion session titled "Stemming Financial Fragmentation", Mr Chan noted that while geopolitics may subject regional and global financial markets to greater volatility, Hong Kong boasts a robust financial system and strong buffer, maintains a free and open business environment, and steadfastly upholds the linked exchange rate system.





Hong Kong SAR's Financial Secretary, Paul Chan (second right), participating in the session "Stemming Financial Fragmentation" of the WEF Annual Meeting.

He added that Hong Kong is actively embracing financial innovation, including the development of digital assets, with appropriate regulations in place to promote the responsible and sustainable growth.



In another thematic discussion, organised by the Giving to Amplify Earth Action launched by the WEF, the Financial Secretary noted that Hong Kong, as an international financial centre, plays to its strengths as a "super-connector" and "super value-adder" in promoting investment in climate projects. Hong Kong provides financial support for green and transition projects through its comprehensive financial services. It also seeks to facilitate co-operation among the public, private and philanthropic sectors.



In support of the city's efforts to develop trade relations with "Global South" countries, Mr Chan held bilateral discussions with the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, Khalid Al-Falih, and the Minister of Finance of Egypt, Ahmed Kouchouk, and invited them to lead business delegations to Hong Kong to explore mutually beneficial co-operation opportunities.



Mr Chan also met with the President and the Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Templeton, Jenny Johnson, to discuss the business expansion plans of the international fund group in the region.



A day earlier (January 22), Mr Chan met representatives from Coinbase, a United States cryptocurrency exchange platform, to learn about the company's latest business development and exchange views on global trends and regulatory policies concerning digital assets.



Mr Chan also met with senior management from insurance provider Swiss Re, where he outlined Hong Kong's initiatives to strengthen its role as an international risk management centre, including the development of innovative products such as catastrophe bonds. He emphasised that Hong Kong would continue to encourage businesses worldwide engaged in infrastructure and investment projects to leverage the city for comprehensive risk management, adding that Hong Kong seeks to attract more domestic and international companies to establish captive insurance companies in the city.



Other bilateral meeting included those with the Minister of Finance of Qatar, Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, and the State Secretary for International Finance, Federal Department of Finance of Switzerland, Daniela Stoffel, respectively. Exchanges focused on the latest global economic and financial landscapes and ways to enhance co-operation between Hong Kong and both economies in trade, financial services and infrastructure.



Mr Chan (left) meeting with the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab.

In discussion with Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, Mr Chan said Hong Kong is willing to strengthen co-operation with the WEF in different areas, including green transition, financial services development, urban management, and more. He added that Hong Kong valued its participation in the WEF Annual Meeting, which provides an opportunity to showcase the city's unique advantages under the "one country, two systems" principle and better understand international trends, exchange views with various economic and sectoral representatives, and present Hong Kong's perspectives.





