EDRM Announces Proteus Discovery Group As Newest Trusted Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Proteus , a full-service eDiscovery services company, has joined the EDRM Trusted Partner as a Preserver Partner.

Privacy, security, and AI-enabled eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in organizations as they strive to keep their data secure. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance, and investigation demands.

In the era of hybrid and remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access, and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasingly complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks. The ability to have trusted providers like Proteus in the legal environment is mission-critical.

Celebrating ten years of service over the past decade, Proteus has combined a deep understanding of legal intricacies with a commitment to innovation, earning a loyal client base across the United States. In August 2024, the company expanded its reach with the acquisition of Novitas Data , positioning itself for seamless, coast-to-coast service.

“Proteus Discovery Group is a strong advocate for building a collaborative and knowledgeable eDiscovery community since our founding,” said Ray Biederman, Proteus co-founder and CEO.“We are excited to partner with EDRM, a recognized leader in this space, to further develop best practices and advance the industry as a whole. This partnership will allow us to provide our clients with access to the best possible resources and expertise, while also giving us a platform to share our own insights and experience.”

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Proteus are the ability to connect, network, and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings, and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security, and information governance frameworks, processes, and standards.

“Proteus Discovery Group has been a community builder from Day One,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM.“EDRM is proud to partner with Proteus as they expand their range of service, and range of service offerings into 2025 and beyond.”

This partnership allows Proteus access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms, 23% software and service providers, and 12% governments, with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges, and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

Looking ahead to 2025, Proteus is poised to lead the eDiscovery industry, developing solutions to meet the increasing needs of its clients and further cementing its role as a key player in legal technology.

About Proteus Discovery Group

Our co-founders are former AmLaw 100 litigators, so we know eDiscovery can be frustrating and expensive. Clients trust Proteus because we provide candid communications and sophisticated solutions with simple, transparent pricing. Your core competency is focusing on case merits and strategy; ours is eDiscovery. Together, we can do great work. For more information, visit

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security, and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications, and frameworks to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing, and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations, and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM at EDRM.

