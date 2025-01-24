Gujarat's FDI Inflows Reach USD 67 Billion

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Jan 24 (KNN) Gujarat has experienced a remarkable transformation in foreign direct (FDI) over the past decade, with the state attracting USD 57.65 billion in equity inflows between April 2014 and September 2024, according to a recent report by the Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

This substantial growth represents a dramatic shift from the state's previous investment landscape. From April 2000 to March 2014, Gujarat attracted merely USD 9.51 billion in FDI.

The subsequent decade saw an unprecedented surge, accounting for 86 percent of the total USD 67.16 billion FDI equity inflow received by the state over 24 years.

The latest DPIIT report highlights Gujarat's exceptional performance in the first half of fiscal year 2024-25, with FDI equity inflows increasing from USD 2.29 billion in FY 2023-24 to USD 3.95 billion, representing a robust 72.5 percent growth. This significantly outpaces the national FDI equity inflow growth of 45.4 percent during the same period.

Contextualising Gujarat's achievement within the national framework, the report reveals that India has received a cumulative FDI inflow of USD 1.03 trillion from April 2000 to September 2024.

Of this total, Gujarat's USD 67.16 billion represents 9.5 percent of the country's total FDI equity inflow, with the state's last decade contributing 11.7 percent of India's USD 492.27 billion received during that timeframe.

