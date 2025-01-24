IESA Projects USD 500 Mn Investment In Battery Start-Ups

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 24 (KNN) The India Storage Alliance (IESA) has projected an of USD 500 million in the battery and mobility start-up ecosystem within the coming year.

During the Bharat Battery Show, a prominent event of the Bharat Mobility Global 2025, IESA organised the Start-Up Connect program in strategic collaboration with Hero MotoCorp.

The initiative aims to bolster the nascent battery landscape by providing critical support to emerging enterprises, IESA stated in a release.

Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO, MeitY Start-up Hub, highlighted the potential for collaborative growth between government entities and private sector start-ups.

The projected investment will strategically benefit a diverse range of companies, with a particular focus on Battery Management Systems (BMS), safety management, and critical component manufacturing.

IESA's comprehensive start-up and innovation program has already established robust partnerships with 400 start-ups and leading organisations, including UNIDO, iCreate, India Accelerator, and various global entities and investor communities.

Debi Prasad Dash, President, IESA, emphasised the transformative potential of this investment, stating that it will not only enhance technological capabilities but also support India's ambitions in sustainable mobility and energy storage solutions.

The organisation's vision, rooted in its founding by Customised Energy Solutions in 2012, is to position India as a global hub for advanced energy storage, electric mobility, and green hydrogen technologies.

The Bharat Battery Show underscored the industry's growing momentum, attracting over 30,000 visitors over three days.

This remarkable turnout reflects the increasing interest and potential in battery storage and recycling technologies, signalling a promising future for India's energy innovation ecosystem.

As a leading industry alliance, IESA continues to play a pivotal role in driving forward-looking developments in advanced energy storage and electric mobility, positioning India at the forefront of global technological innovation.

