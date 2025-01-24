Billiondollarbreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Raises $150 Million In Equity Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, and the first commercial provider of quantum computers, has completed its $150 million“at-the-market” equity offering program, selling shares at an average price of $6.10, a 3.7% premium over the volume-weighted average price during the sales period. The company currently has approximately $320 million in cash, which it will use for working capital and capital expenditures in support of D-Wave's ongoing technical development efforts and business operations. CEO Dr. Alan Baratz stated that the company believes that the funds will provide the company with the capital necessary to fully execute its operating plan to sustained profitability and positive cash flow.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers-and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

