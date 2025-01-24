Thousands Join Education Above All Foundation's Walk For Education Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Thousands gathered at MIA Park today to participate in the Walk for Education: CSR & Sustainability Fair, organised by the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global development and education foundation.

This vibrant community event marked the United Nations International Day of Education, emphasising the power of community and collective action to support the EAA Foundation's mission of providing inclusive and quality education to marginalised children around the world.

Running from 1pm to 9pm, the event brought together individuals, families, corporations, and organisations for a day filled with fun, engagement, and meaningful purpose to support education.

Central to the celebrations were three symbolic walks held at 2pm, 4pm, and 7pm, where participants came together in solidarity, showcasing a shared commitment to ensuring every child has access to education.

The Walk for Education served as a vibrant celebration of the transformative role education plays in shaping lives and building a sustainable future.

“Education is the foundation of progress and equality, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure every child has access to this basic right,” said Taj Suliman, Director of Communications and Private Sector Partnerships at EAA Foundation.

“Today, thousands came together not just to walk but to stand as one community supporting education for all. This event reflects the essence of the International Day of Education-a call to action to ensure every child's right to learn and thrive.”

The event offered various activities for all ages, including football tournaments, art competitions, calligraphy workshops, and bouncy castles, ensuring a dynamic and inclusive experience.

The 'Buy a Brick, Build a School' campaign provided an opportunity for participants to contribute directly to the construction and development of Assalam Schools.

Food and beverage stalls, live stage performances, and CSR showcases by sponsors added to the day's vibrant atmosphere, creating a unique space for engagement, education and collaboration.

EAA Foundation extends its gratitude to all sponsors, including QNB, Carrefour Doha Marriott Worldwide Business Councils Al Abdulghani Motors, Megamart Baladna Apparel Group, yalla toys and KPMG, whose unwavering support and generosity made the event possible.

Their involvement underscores the vital role of partnerships in promoting sustainable development and ensuring every child's right to education.

“At QNB, we are proud to support initiatives that strengthen communities and empower future generations through education,” said Ms. Heba Ali Al-Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President of Group Communications at QNB Group.

“This event exemplifies the power of collective action, and emphasizes our efforts at QNB to support initiatives oriented towards health and education, both being two of our main CSR Pillars.”

Proceeds from the Walk for Education will directly support Assalam Schools, a flagship initiative under the EAA Foundation's Together Project.

These schools empower children in need to overcome barriers to education and achieve their full potential.

Today's overwhelming turnout underscores the community's dedication to making a tangible difference and reaffirms education's role as a cornerstone for a better future.