Pentagon places additional troops to Mexican border

(MENAFN) The Pentagon is deploying additional to the US-Mexico border to manage a recent increase in illegal crossings. This move follows President Donald Trump's pledge to combat what he termed an "invasion" of migrants after taking office. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that signed an executive order sending 1,500 more troops to reinforce the border, building on the initial actions he took on his first day in office to make homeland security a top priority.



Currently, around 2,200 active-duty troops are stationed at the border as part of Joint Task Force-North, working alongside the National Guard and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents. These troops are mainly assisting with logistical and administrative duties, such as data entry and surveillance. The Pentagon will also deploy helicopters, intelligence analysts, and airlift support for deportation flights to help manage the situation.



Reports indicate that Trump is preparing to send up to 10,000 troops to the border. His administration is addressing a surge in migrant encounters, with over 2.8 million encounters recorded in 2023 alone. The move comes amid increased migration flows during President Joe Biden's term, with more than 1.5 million "gotaways"—migrants who evaded CBP detection—between 2021 and 2023.

