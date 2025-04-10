Sharjah Man's 32-Hour Sleep Due To Exhaustion Turns Nearly Fatal Rushed To ICU

A 51-year-old Sharjah resident returned home feeling completely drained after an exhausting day at work . Hoping to take a power nap, he lay down, still in his work clothes. But what happened next left doctors stunned and nearly pushed him into a coma.

"I was exhausted. I told myself I would just take a short nap," recalled Alex (name changed on request). What appeared to be a usual post-work nap ended up being more than 32 hours of long sleep. It was a prolonged unconscious state that doctors later described as potentially life-threatening .

“It was around 8:30pm when I got back home. The next thing I remember, I woke up groggy and confused. I thought it was early morning and the time on the clock was 4.30am, thinking I had slept for approximately 7 hours,” said Alex, who lives in a studio apartment.

Disoriented and confused, Alex grabbed his phone, which wouldn't switch on. "The battery was dead. I plugged it in and laid back down, but everything around me felt off," he said. "The walls felt like they were closing in, the phone looked huge, and for a moment, I thought I was in someone else's house."

Alex described the situation as not just fatigue , but he experienced hallucinations that blurred his perception and vision.“Once my phone powered up, I saw over 50 missed calls and messages from my office, friends, and worried family members,” said Alex.

“I panicked and was in a severe state of confusion. I thought something was seriously wrong. I rushed to a hospital, which is close to my home.”

Doctors at the hospital admitted him to the ICU for emergency testing. Blood tests, neurological scans, and toxicology reports were ordered to identify the cause of his unusually long and deep sleep.

The final diagnosis left even the medical staff in disbelief. Alex was suffering from a rare fungal infection that had attacked the part of his brain regulating sleep and consciousness, triggering what doctors called an 'automatic repair mode.' His brain had forcibly shut down, sending him into a prolonged sleep to protect itself.

According to the medical team, had he continued sleeping a few more hours, it could have led to a coma, or even death.

Dr Khalid Al Saffar, specialist neurologist at Medcare Hospital Al Safa, said people often ignore the early signs of sleep disorders until it's too late.“If you have a sleep disorder, you may feel unusually sleepy during the day, or have trouble falling or staying asleep ,” said Dr Al Saffar.

“Breathing irregularities, restless movements during sleep, or waking up too early can all be warning signs.”

On the impact of prolonged sleep, Dr Al-Saffar said it could lead to serious complications.“Oversleeping raises the risk of chronic illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, anxiety, and obesity, especially in adults over 45,” he said.

To prevent such episodes, Dr Al-Saffar advises a few simple lifestyle changes:



Maintain a consistent bedtime schedule

Avoid alcohol and caffeine before bed

Create a calm sleeping environment

Refrain from medications that cause drowsiness (if possible) Avoid working late into the night

After spending a few days at the hospital, Alex has been discharged but remains under observation.

“What I experienced, is a wake-up call,” he said.

“I thought I was just tired but didn't realise how dangerous ignoring sleep signals could be,” he said.“Now, I take my health seriously, and I hope others will too.”