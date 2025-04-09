Intelsat Completes Satellite Life-Extension Mission, Makes Space History

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Intelsat , operator of one of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, became the first and only satellite operator to complete a life-extension mission adding five years of valuable service to the Intelsat 901 (IS-901) satellite and its many customers, providing extended reliable and global connectivity.

"The MEV mission proved that in-orbit servicing enhances satellite sustainability and efficiency in space," said Jean-Luc Froeliger, SVP of Space Systems, Intelsat.“We were able to provide five additional years of reliable service to our Network, Media and Mobility customers and paved the way for future advancements in satellite servicing."

The world's first Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV), developed by Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE: NOC) Space Logistics LLC, successfully detached from IS-901 after moving the satellite to the graveyard orbit, where the satellite will be decommissioned after nearly 24 years of service. The MEV first docked with IS-901 in February of 2020 nearly 19 years after the satellite was first launched.

Geostationary satellites use propellant to remain at a specific orbital location, relocate to a new location or eventually be moved to a graveyard orbit. The MEV has its own propellant and thrusters that operate independently of the satellite. Through in-orbit docking, the MEV allows Intelsat to extend the life of a satellite by several years when the original propellant of that satellite has been depleted.

“Using the MEV to extend the life of IS-901 was a great commercial success for our customers, as well as a historic technical achievement,” Froeliger said.“We had to do a rendezvous and approach of two spacecraft moving at 3km per second,” Froeliger said.

Following this success, Intelsat partnered with Northrop Grumman on a second mission in 2021, using MEV-2 to extend the life of Intelsat 10-02, a combination that remains operational today. Intelsat continues to seek out and invest in next-generation satellite life-extension projects and other innovation setting the stage for continued advancements and enabling emerging space companies to shape the future of the industry.

About Intelsat

Intelsat's global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company's next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world's largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry“firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat team members now have their sights on the“next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

