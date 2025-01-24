Afghan asylum seeker kills kid with knife in Germany

(MENAFN) A tragic knife attack in Aschaffenburg, Bavaria, on Wednesday resulted in the death of a two-year-old child and an adult, with three others injured. The suspect, a 28-year-old Afghan national and failed asylum seeker, targeted a group of toddlers at a daycare center in a public park. Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the attack, calling it an "unbelievable act of terror."



The deceased include a child of Moroccan origin and a 41-year-old passerby, who is believed to have tried to intervene to protect the children. Three others were injured, including a two-year-old Syrian boy, an adult with multiple stab wounds, and a daycare teacher who broke her arm while fleeing the scene. Police quickly apprehended the suspect nearby.



Scholz expressed frustration over the frequency of such violent incidents involving asylum seekers, stating that a “false notion of tolerance” is inappropriate in such cases. While the motive is still unclear, authorities believe the attacker’s actions were largely influenced by mental illness rather than any radical ideology. The suspect had entered Germany in 2022 and had been ordered to leave the country by late last year but remained due to mental health issues and previous violent incidents.

