'Brutal Crime Has No Justification': Vladimir Putin On Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Pahalgam

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russian President Vladimir Putin extended heartfelt condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam , Jammu and Kashmir, which killed at least 26 people. Putin condemned the attack, calling it "a brutal crime with no justification".

“Esteemed Mrs. President, Esteemed Mr. Prime Minister, Kindly accept the sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians - citizens of various countries,” President Putin wrote.“This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever.”

Commitment to cooperation on counterterrorism

Putin further emphasised Russia's continued commitment to increasing cooperation with India in the global fight against terrorism. He stated, "We expect that its organizers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment," expressing solidarity with India in its efforts to address the growing threat of terrorism.

The Russian President also sent his heartfelt sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims.“Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured,” Putin wrote.

26 killed, including foreign tourists

On Tuesday afternoon, terrorists opened fire on a popular meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town , killing 26 people , including tourists from the UAE and Nepal, as well as locals. This is the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the attack "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," underscoring the scale and brutality of the assault.

"The death toll is still being ascertained so I don't want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

"I'm shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased," the CM said .

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's office stated on social media:“Entire nation is angry & blood of our forces is boiling. I want to assure the nation that perpetrators of Pahalgam attack will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families.”

Details of the incident

The attack occurred at Baisaran , a scenic meadow six kilometers from Pahalgam, known for its picturesque landscape and frequented by tourists. Terrorists infiltrated the area, which is often referred to as 'mini Switzerland' for its breathtaking views, and began firing on tourists enjoying picnics, pony rides, and meals at local eateries.

At least 20 others were injured during the assault.

The victims hailed from various states across India, including Karnataka , Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. Among the injured were several from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, who were immediately rushed to medical facilities.

The Resistance Front (TRF) claims responsibility

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group linked to the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack. According to officials, the terrorists might have crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached Baisaran via Kokernag in south Kashmir.

