Telangana CM Urges Centre To Sanction 20 Lakh Houses Under PMAY

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 24 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Friday urged Union Minister for and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar to sanction 20 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0 to his state.

The Chief Minister made the request at a review conducted by the Central minister on urban development, PMAY (Urban) and the power sector in Hyderabad on Friday.

Stating that Telangana accounts for 8 per cent of India's urban population, CM Revanth Reddy urged the Union Minister to sanction 20 lakh houses to Telangana which happened to be the first state to join PMAY 2.0 and also ready with comprehensive data and a complete plan for the construction of houses.

The Chief Minister brought to the attention of Manohar Lal that Metro connectivity in Hyderabad is poor when compared to major cities like Delhi, Chennai, and Bangalore.

Revanth Reddy also briefed the Union Minister about the six corridors envisaged under Metro Phase-II. The Union Minister was informed that the DPRs for five corridors (76.4 km) have already been submitted to the Centre and it required Rs 24,269 crore.

The Chief Minister appealed to Union Minister Khattar to approve the DPRs and allocate funds under the Joint Venture (JV) between the Central and State Governments.

Explaining the importance of Musi River Rejuvenation project, CM Revanth Reddy requested the Manohar Lal Khattar to extend the Central assistance for the construction of canals on 55 km (total 110 km) stretch, box drains and STPs on both sides of the river to prevent the sewage entering Musi.

The Union Minister was requested to allocate Rs 10,000 crores for Musi project.

The Telangana CM also informed the Union Minister that a Comprehensive Sewerage Major Plan (CSMP) has been prepared at a cost of Rs 17,212 crore for the construction of sewerage network in Hyderabad city and 27 nearby urban bodies.

The Centre was urged to consider CSMP as AMRUT 2.0 or a special project and allocate funds.

CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka appealed to the Union Minister to allocate 1 lakh solar pumps under PM Kusum to ensure continuous supply of irrigation water to tribal farmers in Telangana.