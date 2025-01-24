Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Bun Hole Hoodie (MHO-348)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hoodie that the hood could be worn while my hair was up," said an inventor, from Kaiser, Mo., "so I invented the BUN HOLE HOODIE. My design also ensures that hair is out of the way and eliminates the gap between the hood and head while keeping the neck and ears warm."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified design for a hoodie. In doing so, it allows the hood to be worn while the hair is up. It also prevents the hood from disrupting the hairstyle. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. While also eliminating the issue of the hoodie neckline from rising up and putting pressure on wearer's throat. The invention features a stylish design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for anyone with long hair including those who wear their hair in dreadlocks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-MHO-348, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED