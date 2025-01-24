Bodies Of 757 Fallen Defenders Returned To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The bodies of 757 fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine as a result of repatriation activities.

According to Ukrinform, the Coordination Headquarters for the of Prisoners of War reported this in Telegram .

Among them are 451 from the Donetsk sector; 71 from the Bakhmut sector; 51 from the Vuhledar sector; 13 from the Luhansk sector; 137 from the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Thirty-four dead were returned from morgues in the Russian Federation.

The fallen defenders were returned as a result of the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Central Department of Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

The Coordination Center expressed gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The headquarters expressed special gratitude to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukrain , who transport repatriated fallen heroes to designated state specialized institutions, organize the transfer of the dead to law enforcement officials in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health.

Law enforcement investigators together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will identify the victims as soon as possible, the headquarters emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 20, 2024, Ukraine returned the bodies of 503 fallen defenders from Russia.

Photo: Coordination Center