Aeromine Technologies Names Mark Swanson As CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Swanson brings 30 years of leadership experience to Aeromine. For the last 12 years, he has held leadership positions in the rooftop solar industry, with a proven track record in manufacturing, scaling operations, and driving customer-focused growth. Swanson is a seasoned executive with a passion for process improvement, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction. He has led and grown several businesses in the highly competitive and dynamic solar industry, delivering innovative solutions and services to residential and commercial customers.

"Paired with decades of experience in the renewable energy industry, Mark's exceptional background in scaling businesses and operational strategy makes him the ideal leader for Aeromine as we start to prepare our onsite wind harvesting units for widespread commercial use," said Martin Manniche, co-founder and chairman at Aeromine. "His deep expertise in the onsite solar industry, from site selection to manufacturing and sales, will be extremely valuable to clients who are looking to meet ESG and carbon-neutral goals, increase energy independence, and enhance resiliency."

Aeromine has received more than 13,000 customer inquiries. The company is currently working with some of the world's largest and most ambitious enterprises to plan their first commercial Aeromine installation. In his new role as CEO, Swanson will oversee Aeromine's transition from low volume manufacturing and pilot projects to full-scale manufacturing and widespread commercial use. Swanson will be based in California.

"The Aeromine team has developed a breakthrough solution that promises to usher in a global distributed wind generation market. The company's simple, low-cost approach resolves the barriers which have thus far prevented widespread adoption of distributed wind generation," said Mr. Swanson. "I am looking forward to working with the Aeromine team to bring this technology to market at scale so that we can provide a meaningful contribution to accelerating the adoption of renewable energy."

Prior to joining Aeromine, Swanson served as COO at Complete Solaria, where he oversaw the company's entire operations, from engineering and procurement to installation and commissioning. He also spent time as COO and general manager of EPC at Borrego Solar Systems. There, he built Borrego's EPC into the largest commercial and industrial EPC in the U.S. by a factor of two, executed over 1 GW of solar projects across the U.S. and developed and implemented strategic partnerships, business development initiatives, and customer retention programs, resulting in quadrupling revenue and tripling market share. He also served as Vice President at SunPower where he led global solar module manufacturing and balance of system supply operations teams.

Swanson holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University.

About Aeromine Technologies

Aeromine Technologies has developed a breakthrough scalable renewable energy solution that harnesses the power of wind in an efficient system. Aeromine units install on the edge of the building roof, they are motionless, vibration- and noise-less. System installations are typically 50 kW or larger. The solution is robust, long-lasting, and requires much less rooftop space than other options to generate distributed energy. Ideal for large, flat rooftop buildings – including warehouses, big box retailers, data centers, office, and apartment buildings - Aeromine leverages existing financial structures, installation resources and incentives established by the solar industry.

Video: Drone footage DJI_01384

Contact:

Great Ink Communications – 212-741-2977

Eric Gerard, Francisco Miranda, Lindsay Church

[email protected]

SOURCE Aeromine Technologies