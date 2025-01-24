Demining Coalition To Procure Aid To Ukraine Worth Over EUR 30M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Demining Capabilities Coalition of Ukraine will soon make its first procurement in 2025 for the needs of clearing Ukrainian territories of explosives, worth over EUR 30 million.

According to the of Defense of Ukraine, this was discussed at the Tenth Meeting of the Working Group of the Coalition's Member States, Ukrinform reports.

The event was attended by Colonel Ruslan Berehulia, Head of the Main Department of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, representatives from the State Special Service, the Command of the Support Forces, and partner countries.

The meeting was also attended by the coalition coordinator, a representative from the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Lithuania, Rolandas Kiškis.

He visited Ukraine to discuss, develop, and agree on a demining capability development plan for 2025 within the coalition, prioritize and finalize the list of demining equipment set to be purchased this year.

Berehulia briefed the partners on the current situation and challenges encountered in the demining of Ukrainian territories, and spoke of the capability development plan for 2025.

He also thanked the coalition members for their cooperation and called on other countries to join.

“In 2024, demining equipment and gear was transferred to the Ukrainian side, and training of Ukrainian demining specialists according to NATO and IMAS standards was organized and carried out in the training centers of partner countries. This year, the first contributions have already started to arrive in the coalition accounts, for which I would like to directly thank Lithuania, Iceland, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland. Also, today all the needs for material and technical means and personnel training for 2025 have been agreed,” Berehulia noted.

He recalled that in 2024, a roadmap for the development of Ukraine's demining capabilities until 2035 was developed and agreed.

As Ukrinform reported, since Russia's full-scale invasion, sappers have returned 35,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land to use, of which about 17,000 square kilometers were demined in 2024.

Photo: Ministry of Defense