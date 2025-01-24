Oman Condemns Israeli Occupation Attacks On West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- The Sultanate of Oman condemned on Friday the launched by the Israeli forces on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of a number of innocent civilians, in addition to the systematic destruction of infrastructure and property, the Omani Foreign said in a press statement.

Oman called on the international community to take urgent action to put an end to these ongoing attacks and hold their perpetrators accountable within its and humanitarian responsibilities in order to establish justice and lift the injustice faced by the defenseless population and civilians in all the occupied Palestinian territories, it said.

The Sultanate of Oman also affirmed its firm positions calling for the achievement of a just and lasting peace in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations and the Arab Peace Initiative. (end)

