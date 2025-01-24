Kuwait Health Min.: Diabetes Common In Kuwait, Worldwide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Ahmad Al-Awadhi said on Friday that is a chronic and common not only in Kuwait, but also across the world, and is the main cause of serious health complications.

The minister made the remark in a keynote speech while addressing the First International Dasman Diabetes Summit (IDDS), organized by Dasman Diabetes Institute (DDI).

The minister warned that diabetes causes, inter alia, heart and arterial diseases, heart and strokes, vision loss, and kidney failure.

Underlining the significance of this conference to discussing all matters pertinent to diabetes, he hoped that the event would come up with findings that could positively affect the level of health services and promote scientific bonds between Kuwait and advanced world centers.

He considered the three-day conference a scientific platform for a galaxy of local and world scholars and experts to explore the latest scientific and research advancement of diabetes, along with prevention and innovative techniques.

For his part, DDI's Acting Director-General Dr. Faisal Al-Refai said the conference, which attracts more than 400 Kuwaiti, Gulf and world doctors, scholars and specialists, highlights diabetes as a chronic and common disease not only in Kuwait but across the entire world as well.

He added that it is also an exceptional opportunity for specialists and experts, along with relevant bodies, to communicate and share knowledge and promote cooperation in medical care, noting that one in five Kuwaitis suffers from diabetes. (end)

