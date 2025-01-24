Weekly Roundup: 11 Consumer Press Releases You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The OREO cookies star a first-of-its-kind swirled creme combining salted caramel and shortbread flavor creme, sandwiched between an OREO chocolate cookie and a signature golden cookie for a delicious duet of flavors in every bite.Regal announces their annual Best Picture Film Festival will take place February 21-March 2. Tickets for each of the Best Picture Oscar-nominated films will be $6 at participating locations with a special $5 admission price and $7 concession combo available to Regal Crown Club members.With Siete, PepsiCo will further expand its portfolio of products with nutritious, simple foods and ingredients and bring this popular, growing brand to new fans in even more places."Our members have spoken loud and clear - Costco must deliver a fair contract, or they'll be held accountable," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "From day one, we've told Costco that our members won't work a day past January 31 without a historic, industry-leading agreement."M&M'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich delivers a delightful multi-texture flavor experience that combines the crunch of M&M'S Milk Chocolate Minis, the melt-in-your mouth sweetness of "home-baked" style sugar cookies and the rich, creamy goodness of 100% real peanut butter ice cream.A LYCRAfiber core is wrapped with a temperature-responsive fiber and encased in a cotton sheath to preserve the timeless look and feel of denim. Then, through an innovative heat-activation process, targeted sculpting zones are created and "locked" in place, in areas like the tummy, thighs, and butt.This collaboration will make home improvement projects easier than ever, providing quick access to essential tools, supplies, and more delivered to doorsteps and job sites. Whether you're a professional contractor on a tight deadline or a DIY enthusiast tackling a weekend project, Uber Eats and The Home Depot are here to help get the job done."The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump. Mrs. Trump's outfit was created by some of America's finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world," said Adam Lippes.The collection offers two dynamic sport styles developed in partnership with Lexus Racing and two lifestyle designs reflecting the understated luxury Lexus is renowned for.The American Chinese trailblazer celebrates the holiday with Lunarsgiving experiences, a new short film, the return of the Good Fortune Scratcher game, and more.The beauty brand is the first to create and distribute co-owned music on TikTok, merging music creators with makeup creators-ultimately amplifying songs to NYX's global community of more than 30 million social media followers while also promoting them to TikTok's 1-billion strong global community.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest retail-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a retail press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Lead-up to the Big Game

With only a few weeks left until the Big Game on Feb. 9, companies are sharing teasers for their much-anticipated commercials, gameday snack ideas, product launches and more. Here are a few releases you might have missed this week:



Coors Light Wants You to "Chill Roll" Your Face with Its Can

MSC Cruises Announces Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom will Star in Big Game Commercial

Walton Goggins Revealed as Celebrity in GoDaddy Super Bowl Ad

Hellmann's Teases Rom-Com Nostalgia and Epic Sandwich Order at Katz's Delicatessen for its Big Game Ad Food Safety Tips for Game Day

Catch up on all the gameday press releases ahead of kickoff.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire