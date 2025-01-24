New Coaching Appointments Made For Azerbaijani Judo Teams

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
The Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) has made a decision
regarding several changes in the coaching staff as part of its
efforts to align the activities of national teams at all age
categories with international standards and to ensure an effective
transition of identified talents to elite athlete levels ahead of
the new Olympic cycle, Azernews reports.
Richard Trautman has been appointed as the performance director,
responsible for overseeing the organization and coordination of the
activities of the national teams across all age groups. He will
also continue to serve as the head coach of the men's national
team.
Elkhan Mammadov has been appointed as the senior coach of the
men's national team. Prior to this, he worked as the head coach of
the youth selection.
Robert Kravchik, who has previously served as the head and
senior coach for national teams in Poland, Austria, and Belgium,
will also take on the role of senior coach for the men's national
team. Since starting his coaching career in 2013, Kravchik's
students have repeatedly become medalists in the Olympic Games,
European Games, and various championships.
Rustam Alimli, who has been leading the youth boys' national
team, has been assigned as the head coach of the young boys'
national team.
Emin Iskandarov, who has previously worked as a coach within the
same team, will be the head coach of the youth boys' national
team.
To ensure the technical and tactical training of the young and
youth boys' national teams meet modern standards, Kotaro Sasaki
will serve as a coach for these teams. A graduate of the
prestigious "Tokai" University in Japan, Sasaki has worked as a
coach for several clubs in his country and Europe since 2016, as
well as serving as the main coach of the youth team in the Polish
Judo Federation and as an assistant coach for the Olympic team and
youth national team. His students have won medals in world
championships at both adult and youth levels.
The head coach of the women's national team, Rashad Mammadov,
has ended his collaboration by mutual agreement. He has been
replaced by Amina Abdullatif. Abdullatif has been coaching since
2006 and has previously served as the coach of France's youth and
junior national teams. In recent years, she has worked as the head
of the judo department at the French National Sports Institute. Her
students have been multiple medalists in world and European
championships at adult, youth, and junior levels.
Another German coach, Sasa Herkenrat-Wimar, has been appointed
as the coach of the women's national team. Active in coaching since
2016, her students have also achieved multiple medals in
international competitions, including the European
Championship.
Executive Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation
Rashad Rasullov commented on the new coaching appointments, stating
that these changes are significant steps towards forming an elite
judo team capable of competing on a global level:
"Each of the newly recruited foreign specialists represents a
different judo school, expanding our opportunities to utilize the
best practices. This also creates a favorable environment for local
coaches to further their development. We are confident that our
newly strengthened coaching staff will make a valuable contribution
to achieving the goals set by the federation."
Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively
promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the
Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.
The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who
won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.
A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow,
Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European
Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin
Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.
However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not
stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing
Olympics in the 73 kg division.
The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam
Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov,
Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat
Shikhalizada.
At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov
(73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN24012025000195011045ID1109125664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.