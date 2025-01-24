عربي


Rpost Partners With Insurors Of Tennessee To Enhance E-Signature & Email Security

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, a global leader in e-signature automation and email security, has partnered with Insurors of Tennessee to offer its RMail® and RSign® services to insurance professionals. This collaboration provides members with enhanced email security, encryption for privacy compliance, legal proof of email delivery, and streamlined e-signature workflows. The integration of RPost's services aims to help insurance agencies protect sensitive data, prevent cyber risks, and simplify daily transactions with their clients.

Through this partnership, Insurors of Tennessee members can now access RMail's AI-powered email security and RSign's user-friendly e-signatures, ensuring compliance and efficiency in their communications. RPost CEO Zafar Khan emphasized the company's commitment to delivering the best-in-class e-signature and e-security experience with exceptional service and support. With RMail's Registered EmailTM proof of delivery and RSign's intuitive signing process, insurance professionals can now operate with greater confidence and security.

