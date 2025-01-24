National Artist Demonstrated His Art Works In Estonia
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijani artist Rovshan Nur has demonstrated his art works
themed "Colorful Winter" at Kaja Cultural Center in Tallinn,
Estonia, Azernews reports.
The artist's works, imbued with the atmosphere of his native
Azerbaijan, transport viewers to an extraordinary world where the
cold winter landscapes of Tallinn come to life through vibrant
colors and expressive forms.
Using a palette of bold shades, the artist creates unique
compositions that evoke emotions of warmth and comfort even in the
coldest months of the year. Particular attention is drawn to the
details: patterns inspired by Azerbaijani artistic traditions
harmoniously blend with the winter motifs of Estonian nature.
Rovshan Nur is an Azerbaijani artist who has lived in Estonia
for about twenty years. A participant in numerous international and
Estonian exhibitions, he regularly holds events to introduce the
residents of Estonia to the art and culture of Azerbaijan.
Rovshan Nur also organizes workshops, allowing anyone interested
to engage with Azerbaijani national crafts and cultural
traditions.
The exhibition will run until February 17, 2025.
