Policeman Abducted, House Torched In Tank's Greh Shadah Village

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Tank: In a shocking incident, unidentified individuals set ablaze the home of Constable Akhtar Zaman in Gara Shadah village and abducted him.

Police confirmed the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Saddar Station. Following the arson and abduction, a massive search operation has been launched by police and security forces to recover the abducted officer.

Increasing Targeted on Law Enforcement

This incident is the latest in a troubling series of targeted attacks on law enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in its southern districts. Just a day earlier, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier on leave was gunned down in Bannu by unidentified assailants.

According to SHO Ismatullah Khan of Miryan Police Station, the FC soldier, Khurshid Alam, was stationed in Balochistan and a resident of Lakki Marwat. He had come to the Miryan area on a motorcycle to meet someone when he was targeted by unknown terrorists.

Missing JUI-F Leader in Bannu

Meanwhile, in another concerning development, a prominent Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader, Sub-Division Wazir Chairman Malik Mastu Khan, along with his guard and a former FR Bannu Nazim, went missing in Bannu .

Sources revealed that Chairman Mastu Khan had attended the funeral of KP Housing Project Director Ghazi Nawaz Sherani in Darazinda. Accompanying him were former FR Bannu Nazim Asadullah Abdullah and his guard Misbahuddin. All three have since been unaccounted for, raising alarm over the region's security situation.

These incidents highlight the escalating threats faced by law enforcement and local leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced security measures.