Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Launches New 2025 Activa 'Scooter Bole Toh Activa'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 23 January 2025: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched the new OBD2B-compliant version of the Activa, taking India's most loved scooter to the next level of technology, convenience, and sustainability. The updated Activa now comes equipped with a host of advanced features, designed to cater to the evolving needs of customers. The prices of the new 2025 Honda Activa start at Rs. 80,950 (ex-showroom Delhi).



Introducing the New Activa, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“The Activa has always been at the forefront of redefining mobility for Indian customers. With its latest 2025 iteration, it continues to embody the perfect blend of innovation, convenience, and reliability that has made it India's most loved scooter. The addition of the TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and the OBD2B-compliant engine demonstrates our commitment to staying ahead of the curve in terms of technology and sustainability. We are confident that the new Activa will not only elevate the riding experience for our customers but also reinforce Honda's leadership in the Indian scooter market.”



Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“The Activa is more than just a scooter, it is a trusted companion for crores of families across India and proudly stays true to its tagline 'Scooter bole toh Activa'. The new 2025 Activa raises the bar with its smart features like a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity & navigation, idling stop system, and USB Type-C charging port, all tailored to meet the evolving needs of customers. As India's favourite scooter, the Activa has always been synonymous with convenience and reliability. With the introduction of the OBD2B model, we are delighted to take a step further towards a cleaner future.”



New Activa: New Colours and Advanced Features



The updated Activa gets several mechanical updates, designed to meet the upcoming regulations, and elevate the riding experience of customers. At its heart is a 109.51cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine that is now OBD2B compliant. It develops 5.88 kW of power at 8,000 RPM and 9.05 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. It is also equipped with Idling stop system to enhance fuel efficiency.



In terms of features, the Activa sports a new 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. It is compatible with Honda RoadSync app, enabling functions like navigation and call/message alerts, allowing riders to stay connected even while on the move. The Activa is now also equipped with a USB Type-C charging port, ensuring convenience for riders to charge their devices on the go.



The Activa retains its iconic silhouette and now gets alloy wheels even for the DLX variant apart from the top-spec H-Smart one, further enhancing its visual appeal. It will be offered in three variants, STD, DLX and H-Smart, with six colour options on sale. They are – Pearl Precious White, Decent Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue.



New Activa: Price and Availability



The prices of the new 2025 Honda Activa start at Rs. 80,950, ex-showroom Delhi. It is now available at HMSI dealerships across India.

